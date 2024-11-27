Slow traffic & partially blocked road affecting motorists after crash near busy Rotherham roundabout
A crash near to a busy Rotherham roundabout is causing delays for motorists this morning.
The collision is understood to have happened on the A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road Northbound earlier this morning (Wednesday, November 27, 2024), with disruption first reported just before 8am.
The reported crash site is near to both the Mushroom Roundabout and the A630 Fitzwilliam Road.
Reports from the AA suggest the A6123 is partially blocked, following the crash.
Delays are also building in the area, as a consequence.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.