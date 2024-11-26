Dawson Avenue: Man and woman in custody after gunfire at Rotherham house prompts armed police response

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:54 BST

A man and woman are in custody this afternoon, after a gun was allegedly discharged at a Rotherham property last night, prompting an armed response from police.

The firearms discharge is alleged to have been carried out on Dawson Avenue in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham, with the first call made to the police at 6.18pm.

Detailing the current status of the police investigation, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this afternoon (Tuesday, November 26, 2024): “Yesterday at 6.18pm, we responded to reports of a firearms discharge at an address on Dawson Avenue in Rawmarsh.

The firearms discharge is alleged to have been carried out on Dawson Avenue in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham, with the first call made to the police at 6.18pm. Stock picture of armed officers used for illustrative purposes | Google/3rd party

“Armed officers attended and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge at the scene, and immediately launched an investigation. Nobody was injured during the incident.

“A 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a bladed article.

“They both remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the force’s Armed Crime Team, added: “This sort of mindless violence has no place in our communities.

“We will not tolerate gun crime in South Yorkshire, and I want to reassure the public that our teams are working hard to bring those responsible to justice.

“In the coming days our officers will be in the area. Please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns as they are there to help you and keep you safe.

“We are urging anyone with information that will help our investigation to come forward.

“Were you in the area on Thursday evening? Did you see or hear anything suspicious, or do you have home CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us with our enquiries?

“Even the smallest piece of intelligence from you could prove crucial to our investigation.”

To share information, you can contact police online, via their live chat or by calling 101.

You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote incident number 816 of November 26, 2024 when you get in touch.

We understand not everybody is comfortable talking to the police directly. Crimestoppers is an independent charity – you can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will know you have contacted them.

