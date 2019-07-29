Signs publicising major Sheffield city centre road closure ‘stolen’
Signs notifying motorists of a major Shefield city centre road closure, which caused chaos as a number of drivers drove the wrong way down a one-way street, were ‘stolen’.
Sheffield Council said advanced closure notices were placed on Broad Lane on July 7 notifying motorists that it would closed over the weekend of July 27 and 28.
But the authority said it believed they were stolen before being replaced on July 24.
VIDEO: Sheffield city centre road closure causes chaos as drivers head wrong way down one-way street
Broad Lane was closed from the junction with Rockingham Street to the Townhead Street roundabout over the weekend while workers took apart a crane on the Hollis Croft student apartment block which is nearing completion near to Butlers Balti House restaurant.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sheffield politics expert: Jared O’Mara’s stormy two years ‘highlight range of issues at Westminster’
Traffic was diverted up Townhead Street to Pinfold Street from Shalesmoor and up Rockingham Street to West Street from the University of Sheffield.
But a number of motorists were caught out by the one-way system at the end of Pinfold Street and are only being alerted by drivers heading the opposite direction, due to poor signage.
The Star saw a number of near misses on Pinfold Street over the weekend.