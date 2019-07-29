Man admits causing death of South Yorkshire mum by 'careless driving'
A 24-year-old man is facing a prison sentence, after he admitted causing death by careless driving over a crash that claimed the life of a mum-of-two from South Yorkshire.
Deryon Zane King, of Bennett Street, Kimberworth admitted the charge during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, July 25.
Megan Borrows, 24, was killed in the collision, which took place in Kimberworth in June 2017.
Megan, whose children were just five and one when she died, was a passenger in a car which crashed into parked cars on a road in Kimberworth Road, Kimberworth.
She was described as a ‘devoted’ and ‘wonderful’ mum following her death.
King will now be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on August 23, and he was released on bail until then.
Guidance from the Sentencing Council states that the maximum sentence for causing death by careless driving is five years, but this is reserved for cases where the level of blame is ‘exceptionally high’.