VIDEO: Sheffield city centre road closure causes chaos as drivers head wrong way down one-way street
A road closure in Sheffield city centre is causing chaos for motorists this afternoon with a number of drivers driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Broad Lane is closed from the junction with Rockingham Street to the Townhead Street roundabout is closed until Sunday, July 28.
Workers are taking apart a crane on the Hollis Croft student apartment block which is nearing completion near to Butlers Balti House.
Traffic is being diverted up Townhead Street to Pinfold Street from Shalesmoor and up Rockingham Street to West Street from the University of Sheffield.
But a number of motorists have been caught out by the one-way system at the end of Pinfold Street and are only being alerted by drivers heading the opposite direction, due to poor signage.
The Star has seen a number of near-misses on Pinfold Street and contacted Sheffield Council for a comment.