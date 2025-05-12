We have looked at figures for the number of deaths on Sheffield’s roads over a five year period, and they show the stretches of carriageway in the city with the worst record for tragic incidents.

We looked at the figures carried on the website crashmap, which maps crashes, using official data published by the Department for Transport which is based on records submitted to them by police forces.

Today we list the six stretches of roads which have seen more than one death over the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 -a five year period.

This week sadly saw road safety brought firmly into focus, with two tragic deaths announced as a result of incidents on South Yorkshire’s roads in as many days.

Sheffield Council published its latest Road Safety Action Plan last March, with proposed measures aiming at reducing the number of deaths on the city’s roads over the next five years.

The report proposed a number of changes and initiatives that can be brought in to attempt to achieve that goal, with some of the focus on the safety of our children going to and from school. And funding for Sheffield road safety schemes, including a new 20mph zone, has been agreed this week.

The gallery below shows the roads which have the worst record for tragedy on out roads in recent years.

1 . Ambulance File picture of ambulance. Emergency services were sent to Swinton Station, but it is confirmed someone tragically died. | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . Ecclesall Road Ecclesall Road, which runs from the edge of Sheffield city centre out to Banner Cross, was the scene of two fatal collisions between from 2019 to 2023. Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Staniforth Road Staniforth Road, which runs between Attercliffe Road and Prince of Wales Road, was the scene of two fatal crashes between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . M1, J34-35 The M1 between junction 34 and junction 35 saw two fatal collisions from 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales