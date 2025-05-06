Progress on new Sheffield road safety schemes including 20mph speed limit plan

A Sheffield City Council map of proposals for road safety changes on the A625 Ecclesall Road that went out for public consultation

Funding for Sheffield road safety schemes, including a new 20mph zone and changes to Ecclesall Road, has been agreed today.

Budgets for the next steps on both proposals were approved at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee (May 6).

The committee agreed to an increase of £108,400 for the 20mph zone for Loxley and Walkley. A report to the committee said: “Initially this project was for the Loxley area, however it has now been expanded to include Walkley.”

Construction works are due to start this month. The proposals went out for public consultation last year and were approved by the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee (TRC).

Committee deputy chair Coun Mike Levery expressed his frustration with the way that the two 20mph zone schemes had been merged by the transport committee. He said that meant one had jumped ahead on the list of proposed plans for city suburbs.

Coun Levery commented: “This is the first time I’ve seen a joint scheme like this,” adding: “The transport, regeneration and climate committee shouldn’t be doing this. It’s not on.”

Collisions

The committee also agreed to a £40,000 increase to the Safer Roads A625 programme to cover additional design and management costs. The total budget for the scheme is £1.425m. The Department for Transport identified the A625 in Sheffield as eligible for funding to improve the stretch of road between the A61 Ecclesall Road section and the B6375 near Whirlow.

Traffic flow and casualty data were assessed to establish an overall risk rating. That process identified the A625 as one of the 27 urban roads with the highest rates of road traffic collisions in the UK.

The committee heard that the project has now reached the end of its preliminary design stage and work has started on detailed design.

A report stated: “As a result of several changes being needed to the original scope and delays caused by extensive discussions over the configuration of the Hunters Bar roundabout, [council highways contractor] Amey have issued an extension of works notice against lost programme time which has resulted in some additional costs.”

It also said that the public consultation part of the project generated more interest than expected. A two-day open event was attended by more than 350 people, rather than the expected 50-60.

In total, 2,001 responses were received, including by email and online. The report said: “This lengthened the process and created additional fees for project management, transport and comms team.”

It added: “This is a scheme that has full cross-party support, has been discussed at length with TRC committee members and addresses one of Sheffield’s key transport priority areas in road safety.”