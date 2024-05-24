Furnival Road Sheffield: South Yorkshire Police close city centre street over concerns for woman's safety
Police in Sheffield closed a city centre street due to concerns for the safety of a woman on Friday morning.
Two South Yorkshire Police cars were parked at opposite ends of Furnival Road, north of Derek Dooley Way. The Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
Emergency services were called shortly after 6am and South Yorkshire Police confirmed the woman has since been brought to safety.
Officers on the scene were directing pedestrians and cyclists away from the area, as motorists passed by along the busy ring road.
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
