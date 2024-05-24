Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Police in Sheffield closed a city centre street due to concerns for the safety of a woman on Friday morning.

Two South Yorkshire Police cars were parked at opposite ends of Furnival Road, north of Derek Dooley Way. The Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Emergency services were called shortly after 6am and South Yorkshire Police confirmed the woman has since been brought to safety.

Officers on the scene were directing pedestrians and cyclists away from the area, as motorists passed by along the busy ring road.