Sheffield trams: Repairs to broken rail expected to take up to 4 days, as services remain cancelled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Supertram announced yesterday, Thursday, January 9, that a rail on West Street had broken in the freezing weather.
Services have since been had to be cancelled between Catherdral and Middlewood/Malin Bridge, on the yellow and blue lines.
The purple route and Tram Train services are unaffected.
In an update issued today, Friday, January 10, Supertram said that repair work had started but the break is ‘complex’ and is likely to take three to four days to fix.
When will full tram service resume in Sheffield?
The latest estimate is that repair work will be completed by Sunday, January 12, with tram services to Middlewood and Malin Bridge resuming on Monday, January 13, but this is subject to change.
A Supertram spokesperson said: “The recent sub-zero temperatures have caused a rail break on West Street which has meant services have had to be cancelled between Middlewood / Malin Bridge and Cathedral.
“Repair work has already commenced, and staff are doing all they can to get services back up and running. Unfortunately, this break is complex and will need around three to four days to repair.
“Tickets are being accepted by First Bus in the affected area and we are asking customers to please check before they travel. We will be updating the Travel South Yorkshire website and Supertram social media accounts with the latest information.
“We apologise to those impacted by the disruption.”
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletterdelivered straight to your inbox
Icy conditions are also causing disruption to bus services in Sheffield, with sub-zero temperatures forecast to continue tomorrow, Saturday, January 11, before milder conditions from Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.