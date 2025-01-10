Sheffield Snow: Latest weather forecast as snow and ice remain on streets of Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 08:37 GMT
Snow and ice continues to cause disruption on Sheffield’s streets, and forecasters have updated their predictions for the city.

The Met office forecasts temperatures to remain low throughout today (Friday, January 10), with the centre of the city waking up to temperatures of around -2C.

After 9am, temperatures will start to rise marginally above freezing, reaching 1C by 10am, then rising to a high of 3C by 1pm.

It will start to get colder again after 3pm, with temperatures back down to freezing by 5pm, -1C by 9pm, and hitting a low of -2C by 4am.

Saturday is forecast to be freezing (below 0C) until 10am, rising to 2C by 12noon, and then falling back to freezing by 4pm, plunging to -1C overnight.

But the mercury will start to rise on Sunday morning, reaching 4C by 3pm, remaining above freezing on Sunday night, and reaching 7C on Monday and 10C on Tuesday.

But things will be colder on higher ground. Forecasts for Hallam Head, one of the highest points in Sheffield, will see freezing temperatures until 11am today, rising to 1C by 12noon, before returning to freezing at 3pm, with night time temperatures falling to -4 by 5am on Saturday.

Hallam Head will then see a window of temperatures above freezing between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, Sunday remaining cold (maximum 2C), and then temperatures reaching 6C on Monday and 7C on Tuesday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “On Sunday and through Monday south-westerly winds will bring some rain and much milder temperature across the northern UK.

“With milder temperatures and rain moving in, a rapid thaw of lying snow could cause a few issues. Further south it will remain colder and dry for longer and here freezing fog could cause some problems on Saturday.

“Looking further ahead high pressure will bring more settled conditions to most of the UK through next week, occasional fronts will glance the northwest of Scotland bringing rain at times and breezier conditions, but it will remain mild.”

