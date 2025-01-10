Sheffield snow: These are the Sheffield bus services still disrupted by snow and ice
These are the buses that remain diverted because of the conditions on the roads in the city:
Service 18. The service is taking Chesterfield Road, Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees Road, Norton Lees Lane to Scarsdale in both directions, missing out the Thorpe House loop.
Service 95, 95a, 95b: These are not using the Walkley terminus, and are diverted to Hillsborough Interchange.
Service 207: This is missing St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, going to Sheffield.
