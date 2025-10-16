Supertram passengers face a week of chaos on the network with major track replacement work planned.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has announced plans to close a section of the network during Sheffield’s half term school holidays.

The work will begin on Infirmary Road on Sunday, October 26 and run until Friday, October 31. It will partially affect Blue and Yellow route tram services.

A tram makes its way from the Cathedral to Malin Bridge, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Bosses say the rail replacement works are essential to replace worn rails and ensure trams can continue to operate safely for years to come.

The say that new rails will give passengers a better travel experience by improving comfort, reducing noise and reducing the risk of unplanned closures on the network.

They will be carried out along Infirmary Road near to the tram stop, with blue and yellow route tram services subject to alteration between Sunday, October 26 and Friday, October 13 inclusive.

It means the stops at Infirmary Road, Langsett/Primrose View, Bamforth Street, Hillsborough Interchange, Malin Bridge, Hillsborough Park, Leppings Lane and Middlewood will not be served.

The works mark the final phase of a £110m programme of investment this year, which includes upgrades to the trams, track, control systems and power supplies alongside the construction of a new Tram Train station at Magna.

Melanie Corcoran, SYMCA’s executive director of transport, said: “These works are part of SYMCA’s ongoing investment in Supertram. By scheduling them during the school holidays, when passenger numbers are lower, we aim to minimise disruption.

“Our reliable replacement bus services are scheduled to connect with trams for onward travel so people can continue to make journeys during this time.

“We’re grateful to customers for their patience during this period of ambitious and essential upgrades. This investment will help ensure the safe and reliable operation of Supertram for the millions who rely on it every year.”

They said the majority of the Supertram system will run as normal during the works, with the exception of the Blue and Yellow routes which will run as follows:

> Blue route tram services will run between Halfway and Shalesmoor for Kelham Island operating at the normal frequency of up to every 12 minutes.

> Yellow route tram services will run between Meadowhall Interchange and Cathedral during the day until around 20:00 on Monday to Friday, operating at the normal frequency of up to every 12 minutes

> After 8pm on Monday to Friday and all day on Sunday, Yellow route tram services will extend beyond Cathedral and run between Shalesmoor for Kelham Island and Meadowhall Interchange

> Purple route tram services will run as normal

> Tram Train services will run as normal except on Saturday evenings whilst the construction works for the new Magna Tram Train Station and Park & Ride facility take place (visit travelsouthyorkshire.com/Magna for details).