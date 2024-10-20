Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calls have been made for the Northern General Hospital to be put onto the Sheffield tram or tram train network, after transport bosses issued a statement on expansion hopes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported the latest update on hopes of extending tram trains from Sheffield into Stocksbridge and even out into Chesterfield, via disused railway lines, after concerns had been raised over the future of the project.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) says it is currently undertaking technical feasibility work for the extension of the South Yorkshire Supertram network, including possible tram train extensions to Stocksbridge and Barrow Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers have called for the team or tram train to serve the Northern General Hospital, among other destinations. | National World

It said in a statement it had stepped up its conversations with Government, sharing its ambitions and looking forward to continuing its engagement with ministers on the plans and how they are funded.

Our report has prompted hundreds of people to put their own views forward over how trams should be extended - with tracks to the Northern General Hospital among those most called for, and some calling for it to then head on to Ecclesfield and Chapeltown.

Comments on social media included Clare Staton-Seedhouse stating: “Connecting the Northern General Hospital would have been a good idea.”

James Greenhedge said: “This is welcome. However, north Sheffield where large populations live, running up to the NGH and beyond to Firth Park, Shiregreen, Ecco, and Chap is definitely needed, it’s been needed for years.”

Paula Doman said: “Need to connect it to NGH!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some would like trams to go to Meadowhead, Barnsley, and Doncaster | National World

And someone posting as Sheffield Steelers Fantasy League added: “Please connect it near the Northern General Hospital and surrounding areas.”

And Zulfi Khan added: “They need to connect both hospitals with a tram service so why not town to Chapeltown through Barnsley Road?”

But one raised doubts over the viability of taking it to the Northern General because of the nearby roads, which he described as ‘constrained’.

Calls were also made for the system to go to other areas in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy Glyn Barker suggested running it from the Herdings terminus to Meadowhead, suggesting that the massive central reservation would be ideal, and suggested a park and ride on the old Norton aerodrome site.

Others called for the tram train to be extended to locations outside Sheffield, including Hellaby, Doncaster, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and Manvers, as well as Barnsley. Helen Jamie Kellar re-iterated the need for the Stocksbridge line. She said: “Tram train connecting Stockbridge and Deepcar to Sheffield is so needed.

”With all the new houses being built and poor bus services we are locking in car dependency. People need other transport options. Would be fantastic for people living along the valley, offering access to opportunities and a real alternative to the car. “