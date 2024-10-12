Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An update has been issued on plans for two new tram train routes through Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New services would be introduced on the old Don Valley railway line between Sheffield city centre and Stocksbridge, and on the Barrow Hill line connecting Sheffield and Chesterfield, under the proposals being considered.

The Stocksbridge route could include stops at Oughtibridge, Wharncliffe Side and Deepcar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed tram-train extension between Sheffield city centre and Stocksbridge (bottom) could include stops at Deepcar, Wharncliffe Side and Oughtibridge (top) | Various

The old Victoria railway station in Sheffield city centre could also be reopened to serve both routes, according to plans which were previously drawn up.

Labour reviewing funding plans

Proposals for new passenger rail services on both the Don Valley and Barrow Hill lines had received a small amount of cash in 2021 and 2020 respectively to develop ‘early stage proposals’, as part of the last government’s £500 million Restoring Your Railway Fund.

The Barrow Hill project then progressed past the strategic outline business case phase in 2022, when it was one of eight schemes to get a slice of £15m to further develop the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative government subsequently promised funding to reintroduce services on the Don Valley line when it cancelled the northern leg of HS2 in 2023, though no sum was ever allocated, nor, it is understood, was any feasibility study carried out following the announcement.

The new Labour government announced in July that it was reviewing £2.9 billion of ‘unfunded’ transport commitments, which is understood to include the Restoring Your Railways Fund, as it sought to fill what it said was a £22bn public spending gap left by the previous administration.

‘Value for money’

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, who is the MP for Sheffield Heeley, said at the time that communities across the country had ‘been given hope for new transport infrastructure, with no plans or funds to deliver them’.

She said she was commissioning an internal review of the Department for Transport’s capital spend portfolio to support the development of the government’s ‘new long-term strategy for transport’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, who is the MP for Sheffield Heeley | National World

“I am determined that we build the transport infrastructure to drive economic growth and opportunity in every part of the country and to deliver value for money for taxpayers,” she said.

“That ambition requires a fundamental reset to how we approach capital projects – with public trust, industry confidence and government integrity at its heart.”

Feasibility work

Work is continuing locally on proposals for the Stocksbridge and Barrow Hill extensions.

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) told The Star this week: “We are currently undertaking technical feasibility work for the extension of the South Yorkshire Supertram network, including possible tram train extensions to Stocksbridge and Barrow Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have stepped up our conversations with government, sharing our ambitions and look forward to continuing our engagement with ministers on these plans and how they are funded.”

Marie Tidball, the new Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said of the proposed Don Valley line reopening: “This was promised three times by the Conservatives but not even a feasibility study was published.

‘We must be honest about what can be delivered’

Marie Tidball, the Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge | Marie Tidball

“They then left office with a £22bn black hole, meaning that we cannot predict what is in the budget at this stage.

“Labour is bringing our railways back into public ownership as contracts expire, creating a single directing mind to run the railways more efficiently, and will test every decision on our railways against whether it delivers for the passenger. Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to see the Don Valley line reopened, but the Conservative fiscal black hole means we must be honest about what can be delivered, so we will have to wait to hear from the Chancellor at the end of the month.

“I’m also working closely with Oliver Coppard, our South Yorkshire Mayor, and Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council to pursue the option of a tram train between Sheffield and Stocksbridge, with stops at Oughtibridge, Wharncliffe Side and Deepcar, in addition to the £5m to future proof and extend the lifespan of the tram network already announced.”