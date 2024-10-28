Sheffield traffic: Two-mile queues on Sheffield Parkway after crash with one man arrested for drink driving

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 08:49 BST
There is a two-mile traffic jam heading into Sheffield this morning following a crash on a major road, with one man reportedly arrested for drink driving.

Sheffield Parkway is partially blocked on the westbound route towards the city due to a collision close to the interchange with Prince of Wales Road.

There are severe queues on Sheffield Parkway this morning (October 28) following a crash at around 7.15am involving multiple vehicles, with one man arrested for drink driving. | National World

Severe tailbacks are building on the westbound route all the way back to Catcliffe, as well as on the A57 Mosborough Parkway and many surrounding roads.

It comes following a crash involving an unknown number of cars at around 7.15am today (October 28), and one man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said emergency services are at the scene.

They said: “We were called today (October 28) at 7.13am to reports of a road traffic collision on the Sheffield Parkway.

“It is reported that multiple cars were involved in the collision. Emergency services are currently on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

“One person has been arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.”

