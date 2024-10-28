Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a two-mile traffic jam heading into Sheffield this morning following a crash on a major road, with one man reportedly arrested for drink driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Parkway is partially blocked on the westbound route towards the city due to a collision close to the interchange with Prince of Wales Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are severe queues on Sheffield Parkway this morning (October 28) following a crash at around 7.15am involving multiple vehicles, with one man arrested for drink driving. | National World

Severe tailbacks are building on the westbound route all the way back to Catcliffe, as well as on the A57 Mosborough Parkway and many surrounding roads.

It comes following a crash involving an unknown number of cars at around 7.15am today (October 28), and one man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said emergency services are at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We were called today (October 28) at 7.13am to reports of a road traffic collision on the Sheffield Parkway.

“It is reported that multiple cars were involved in the collision. Emergency services are currently on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

“One person has been arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.”