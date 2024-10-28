Sheffield traffic: Two-mile queues on Sheffield Parkway after crash with one man arrested for drink driving
Sheffield Parkway is partially blocked on the westbound route towards the city due to a collision close to the interchange with Prince of Wales Road.
Severe tailbacks are building on the westbound route all the way back to Catcliffe, as well as on the A57 Mosborough Parkway and many surrounding roads.
It comes following a crash involving an unknown number of cars at around 7.15am today (October 28), and one man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said emergency services are at the scene.
They said: “We were called today (October 28) at 7.13am to reports of a road traffic collision on the Sheffield Parkway.
“It is reported that multiple cars were involved in the collision. Emergency services are currently on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.
“One person has been arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.”