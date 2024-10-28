Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A prolific thief has been jailed for stealing from shops in Sheffield city centre.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Moffat, aged 48, is serving time behind bars after going on a stealing spree, taking items including clothing and homeware, over the course of three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prolific thief Kevin Moffat has been jailed for stealing from shops in Sheffield city centre | SYP

Moffat, of Seaton Place, Manor. appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 21 to plead guilty and received a seven-month custodial sentence.

Police Constable Adam Bates, from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Moffat has a blatant disregard for the consequences of his actions.

"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. Companies are often left to pay the leftover bill and those who work there should not have to feel unsafe when they go to work.

"In Sheffield, we are working closing with business owners to bring shoplifting incidents down and make the city centre a place for everyone to enjoy."