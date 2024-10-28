Kevin Moffat: Prolific thief jailed for stealing from Sheffield city centre shops
Keith Moffat, aged 48, is serving time behind bars after going on a stealing spree, taking items including clothing and homeware, over the course of three months.
Moffat, of Seaton Place, Manor. appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 21 to plead guilty and received a seven-month custodial sentence.
Police Constable Adam Bates, from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Moffat has a blatant disregard for the consequences of his actions.
"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. Companies are often left to pay the leftover bill and those who work there should not have to feel unsafe when they go to work.
"In Sheffield, we are working closing with business owners to bring shoplifting incidents down and make the city centre a place for everyone to enjoy."