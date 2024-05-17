A man is due to appear in court after alleged incident incident involving gun in Batemoor, Sheffield, on Monday night

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged and remanded and is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates today, said officers. Police were called to Batemoor at 11.20pm on Monday night, and a police presence remained on White Thorn View on Tuesday as officers continued their investigations. A woman, who was wounded with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering, remains in hospital at this time. Police have stated the wounds were not gunshot related.