Batemoor shooting Sheffield: Man arrested and charged after alleged gun incident on Sheffield estate

By David Kessen
Published 17th May 2024, 13:30 BST
A man is due to appear in court after alleged incident incident involving gun in Batemoor, Sheffield, on Monday night

A man has been arrested and charged following an alleged shooting in Batemoor, on Monday night.

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed they have now charged a man with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged and remanded and is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates today, said officers. Police were called to Batemoor at 11.20pm on Monday night, and a police presence remained on White Thorn View on Tuesday as officers continued their investigations. A woman, who was wounded with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering, remains in hospital at this time. Police have stated the wounds were not gunshot related.

