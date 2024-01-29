Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Highways bosses have warned of nine road closures which are set to cause headaches for Sheffield motorists this week.

The closures are all on a list issued by National Highways, telling drivers where they need to watch out for delays this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And four of them are expected to cause 'moderate' delays – with motorists facing hold-ups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

File picture shows a previous road closure in Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

The three closures carrying on from next week are:

> M1, from 8pm May 13 2023 to 6am January 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for parapet repair works.

> A616, from 8pm September 2 2023 to 6am March 11 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Flouch to Stocksbridge, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A61, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A61 northbound and southbound, Westwood to Tankersley, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

The six closures which will begin over the next two weeks:

> A61, from 10pm January 22 to 5am January 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 36 to junction 34, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

> A616, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Westwood to Tankersley, traffic signals for barrier repair.

> A616, from 10.30pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Deepcar to Wortley, traffic signals for barrier repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A631, from 4pm to 9pm on January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.

> A616, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Flouch to Stocksbridge, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority.

> M1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.