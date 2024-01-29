Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield is set for a wet day, with heavy rain to fall for most of today.

Rain has already stared to fall on the city this morning, with experts at the Met Office expecting the afternoon to see heavy rain for hours, in its latest weather forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following heavy rain from 8am, the downpour is expected to ease at 9am, and then stop for a couple of hours between 10am and 12noon.

However, heavy rain is forecast to resume at 12noon, and to continue until 8pm, easing to light rain at 9pm, with that light rain continuing into the early hours of Tuesday.

After3am, Tuesday is expected to remain dry.