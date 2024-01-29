Sheffield weather: How long will rain last as downpours hit city?
Sheffield is set for a wet day, with heavy rain to fall for most of today.
Rain has already stared to fall on the city this morning, with experts at the Met Office expecting the afternoon to see heavy rain for hours, in its latest weather forecast.
Following heavy rain from 8am, the downpour is expected to ease at 9am, and then stop for a couple of hours between 10am and 12noon.
However, heavy rain is forecast to resume at 12noon, and to continue until 8pm, easing to light rain at 9pm, with that light rain continuing into the early hours of Tuesday.
After3am, Tuesday is expected to remain dry.
The maximum temperature will be 10C.