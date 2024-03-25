While plans to franchise the bus service in Sheffield are progressing, the current state of the public transport system is frequently letting down residents. Even the South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has said it is 'not good enough'.
Earlier this week, we asked our readers to tell us which bus service in the city was the worst - and the best - by voting in an online poll. We received hundreds of responses - and one service in particular received over 25 per cent of votes.
Readers could vote for any bus service that had already been nominated, or add their own choice. Each reader was only able to vote once.
What makes a bus service ‘bad’ could be down to several factors. This may be that it is unreliable and doesn’t always show up when scheduled, or even that the cuts to the service means it no longer stops where you need it to, or runs as often.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the ‘worst’ 12 services, and see if you agree with the selections.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.