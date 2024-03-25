Earlier this week, we asked our readers to tell us which bus service in the city was the worst - and the best - by voting in an online poll. We received hundreds of responses - and one service in particular received over 25 per cent of votes.

Readers could vote for any bus service that had already been nominated, or add their own choice. Each reader was only able to vote once.

What makes a bus service ‘bad’ could be down to several factors. This may be that it is unreliable and doesn’t always show up when scheduled, or even that the cuts to the service means it no longer stops where you need it to, or runs as often.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the ‘worst’ 12 services, and see if you agree with the selections.

1 . 41 The 41 Sheffield Interchange - Frecheville bus service was voted the 'worst' by 2.3 per cent of voters.

2 . 120 The 120 Halfway - Fulwood bus service was the 'worst' as per 2.3 per cent of voters.

3 . 81/82 The 81/82 Stannington - Dore bus service was voted the 'worst' by 2.8 per cent of voters.