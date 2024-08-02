Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard is looking to bring buses back under public control, and regards the county’s bus service in the past as ‘world class’.

But how did Sheffield and South Yorkshire come to have the cheapest fares in the country?

Newly uncovered notes from one of the architects of the 1970s cheap fares, John Cornwell, have revealed how.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire metropolitan mayor Mr Coppard has described the current network serving Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham as ‘broken’ and previously said he wants to take them back within a year.

Mr Coppard has said in the past: “The public transport system I grew up with in South Yorkshire was world class. But after 35 years of our buses being run by private companies, our bus network is broken. “

One of the buses at Greenland Road bus garage, during South Yorkshire's era of cheap fares in the 1970s and 80s. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newpapers

However, in the 1970s and 80s, South Yorkshire County Council ran a cheap buses policy which saw fares subsidised to the point that children’s fares were just 2p, and adults paid less than 10p.

The deputy leader of South Yorkshire County Council in the early 70s was John Cornwell, who was then also a teacher at Ecclesfield School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Cornwell, former deputy leader of South Yorkshire County Council. Photo: Steve Parkin, Sheffield Newspapers | National World

Why Sheffield had cheapest bus fares in the country

Sadly, John died last month. But before his death he explained the fares in his own words in unpublished written accounts found by his family.

He said: “South Yorkshire County Council was elected in 1973 on a policy of not putting up bus fares and if possible moving towards free fares for all.

“Sheffield before 1973 had already introduced concessions for OAPS. SYCC extended this to Doncaster , Rotherham and Barnsley and also introduced a 2p flat fare for any journey in the county for school children and they retained the policy right to the end in 1986, despite punishing loss of grant from the Tory government.

“Cheap fares were part of an environmental package to solve traffic and transportation problems. the policy included pedestrianisation (including The Moor), stopping urban motorways, and restrictions on city centre parking to encourage people to use buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Sheffield's fleet of buses in 1976. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

“We never could move to free fares, but because inflation was so high in the 1970s, other cities bus fares soared whereas ours began to look very cheap. The policy worked. More people used the buses every year and traffic chaos was delayed.

“Mrs Thatcher was keen to crush us whereas she should have allowed it as an experiment to see if it solved Britain’s urban traffic problems. The Labour Government before her (1974- 79) was also hostile to our policy but we ignored them. Mrs T took away our grants.

“When SYCC was abolished in 1986 Sheffield and the other districts immediately put up bus fares.

“For 10 years South Yorkshire County Council was the most popular Labour council among Labour Party members and voters. GLC and other councils copied our lead. Less working people had cars at a time of high unemployment in the 70s and 80s..”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Labour said it will do about bus services?

Labour promised in April to allow every community across the country to take back control of local bus services.

Transport secretary and Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh pledged to make it possible to bring in franchising in ‘as little as two years.”

She said at the time: “Reliable, affordable and regular buses are the difference between opportunity and isolation for millions of people across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four decades of disastrous deregulation of Britain’s buses has robbed communities of a say over the vital services that they depend on, instead handing power to unaccountable private operators who have slashed services.

“Labour will give every community the power to take back control of their bus services, and will support local leaders to deliver better buses, faster.

“Labour’s plans will create and save vital routes and services, end today’s postcode lottery of bus services, and kickstart a revival of bus services across England.”