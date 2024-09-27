Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bus passengers in Sheffield have been left scratching their heads over missing stops on a new route through the city.

But transport bosses failed to install new bus stops in time along sections where the route has been changed, leaving passengers frustrated and confused about how to use the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat councillors Babara Masters and Shaffaq Mohammed pictured at one of the old bus stops on Springfield Road, Sheffield, which is no longer served by number 82 buses after the route changed on September 1. They say passengers and bus drivers alike have been left frustrated by the 'ludicrous' failure to install new stops on the other side of the street after the direction in which buses run along that road was reversed. | Shaffaq Mohammed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major slip-up was highlighted by Liberal Democrat councillor Barbara Masters, who represents the Ecclesall ward.

She pointed out how the direction in which number 82 buses travel along both Springfield Road and Dobcroft Road, two long and steep streets in the Millhouses area, has been reversed.

Passengers and drivers ‘greatly inconvenienced’

Yet nearly a month after those changes took effect on September 1, and some three months after the alterations were first announced back in July, passengers are still waiting for new bus stops to be installed on the opposite sides of those roads.

While drivers have been told they can pick up or drop off passengers at their discretion, she explained, she said few have taken the risk as if they do so it affects their licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), Coun Masters said it was ‘surprising’ bus stops had not been installed ahead of the route changing.

“To date, I am only aware of one temporary bus stop on Springfield Road and two on Dobcroft. Both roads are lengthy and steep overall,” she added.

“You will understand that bus users have been greatly inconvenienced by this, as have drivers.

“They have been told they can use their discretion to allow passengers to alight or disembark. However, if they do so they contravene their licence so they do not take the risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Would you please let me know when the bus stops will be in place.”

‘Ludicrous’ situation

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Liberal Democrats in Sheffield, said his colleague was still waiting for a response from the mayoral authority and there was no sign yet of work starting to install the necessary new bus stops.

He called it a ‘ludicrous’ situation and said drivers had expressed their ‘deep frustration’.

He said other roads were similarly affected and, to make matters worse, in some places there was no indication that the old stops on the routes were no longer in use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are amazed that the Mayoral Combined Authority and Sheffield City Council, which purport to want more residents to use our buses, demonstrate this lack of urgency to the simple practicality of ensuring even existing bus users can access a service through their locality,” he added.

“Unfortunately attempts to get actions on matters relating to bus stops, bus shelters and bus information have taken inordinate amounts of time, assuming we get any promise of action or even an answer.

“But we risk losing more existing and potential bus users and also trapping those who have been able to use the buses to retain their independence until now, in their own homes.”

What has the bus operator First said?

A spokesperson for First Bus Sheffield said: “We are aware of an issue regarding the absence of bus stops along a portion of the number 82 service route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prior to the service changes taking effect, we contacted SYMCA to request the necessary infrastructure be put in place.

“We understand customer frustration over this matter and are actively working with SYMCA to ensure it is installed as soon as possible.”

An SYMCA spokesperson said: “We are working with our partners, including Sheffield City Council as the highways authority, to get the new bus stops in place as quickly as possible.

“We’d like to thank passengers for their patience, and to apologise for any inconvenience this is causing them.”