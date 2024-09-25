Sheffield city centre bus hub plan next to popular Pound's Park

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new bus hub in Sheffield city centre will be sited next to a popular new park.

The hub, consisting of a set of bus shelters that will give passengers real-time information, will be built on Rockingham Street next to Pound’s Park. The park has proved hugely popular with young families since it was launched last May and a mural on the Cubo building next to the park has made it a striking new city centre landmark.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy on Monday (September 23) approved a £914,000 budget for the bus works planned for Rockingham Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report to the committee said: “This project forms an important part of Connecting Sheffield’s plans for supporting the shift towards sustainable transport in and around the city.

Pounds Park in Sheffield city centrePounds Park in Sheffield city centre
Pounds Park in Sheffield city centre

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

“The proposals aim to improve public transport connectivity within the city centre and create a direct link to the new bus hub on Rockingham Street adjacent to the Pound’s Park.”

Buses will have priority at the junction of West Street and Rockingham Street and a bus gate will be introduced on Devonshire Lane. There will also be three new pedestrian crossings and one upgraded crossing.

A taxi rank will be relocated to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow along West Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Peachzz puts the finishing touches to the mural on the side of Cubo on Carver Street in SheffieldPeachzz puts the finishing touches to the mural on the side of Cubo on Carver Street in Sheffield
Peachzz puts the finishing touches to the mural on the side of Cubo on Carver Street in Sheffield

The project is expected to be completed by February 2025, the report to the committee said. As well as creating better bus connections, the scheme aims to improve air quality in the city centre and help ease traffic congestion in the area.

Related topics:SheffieldWest StreetConnecting SheffieldSheffield City CouncilBuses

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.