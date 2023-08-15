Travel South Yorkshire have confirmed the works will begin this week and some services will temporarily use other stands.

Essential resurfacing work is to begin at both Sheffield's bus interchanges this week, Travel South Yorkshire have confirmed.

Both the Meadowhall Interchange and Sheffield Interchange will be resurfaced in phases, in order to keep them operational and minimise disruption for passengers, the transport body said.

Work begins on Friday, August 18, 2023. It is said the resurfacing will "improve the safety and ride quality for bus passengers".

Buses will use alternative stands and pick up points when their usual allocated stands are closed. Some pedestrian crossings will also be closed during the works, with pedestrian diversion routes put in place.

As part of the work at the Meadowhall Interchange, some overnight coaches will be relocated to Meadowhall Way, underneath the footbridge. Taxis will need to pick up and drop off at Meadowhall Park and Ride.

Travel South Yorkshire (TSY) said posters and maps will be available throughout both interchanges to help customers locate temporary stands.