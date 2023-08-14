It is believed the wanted man may be in the South Yorkshire area.

Humberside Police are appealing for information to help officers trace Stuart Scott, aged 41, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Cleethorpes.

Humberside Police say extensive enquiries are ongoing and that they are doing everything they can to find him. They have been trying to locate him since August 4.

If you see Scott , or know where he is, please do not approach him but instead call Humberside Police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 23*103578.