Stuart Scott: Police appeal for wanted man believed to be in South Yorkshire

It is believed the wanted man may be in the South Yorkshire area.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

Humberside Police are appealing for information to help officers trace Stuart Scott, aged 41, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Cleethorpes.

It is believed that Scott may be in the South Yorkshire area.

Humberside Police say extensive enquiries are ongoing and that they are doing everything they can to find him. They have been trying to locate him since August 4.

If you see Scott , or know where he is, please do not approach him but instead call Humberside Police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 23*103578.

You can report information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

