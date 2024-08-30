Man in wheelchair knocked unconscious after being sprayed in face by mystery woman in Rotherham
It is reported that the man was near St Thomas Church on Highthorn Road, Kilnhurst, when a car stopped near him at around 7pm on August 16.
A woman is then reported to have exited the vehicle and sprayed an unknown substance in the man’s face, causing him to lose consciousness.
The woman is then reported to have re-entered her car and left the scene.
She is described as white, in her 20s, slim, with short blonde hair.
She is believed to have been wearing jean shorts, a pink crop top and white Crocs sandals with charms on.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed the incident, or who can provide any dashcam footage or CCTV which could help the investigation.
If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police via live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 897 of August 16, 2024, when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.