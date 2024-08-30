Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a woman reportedly assaulted a man in a wheelchair in Rotherham.

It is reported that the man was near St Thomas Church on Highthorn Road, Kilnhurst, when a car stopped near him at around 7pm on August 16.

A woman is then reported to have exited the vehicle and sprayed an unknown substance in the man’s face, causing him to lose consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman is then reported to have re-entered her car and left the scene.

She is described as white, in her 20s, slim, with short blonde hair.

St Thomas Church, Kilnhurst | Google

She is believed to have been wearing jean shorts, a pink crop top and white Crocs sandals with charms on.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed the incident, or who can provide any dashcam footage or CCTV which could help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police via live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 897 of August 16, 2024, when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.