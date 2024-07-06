Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After years of cuts to bus services in Sheffield, passengers could at last have something to celebrate.

The operator First Bus says passenger numbers are finally starting to bounce back after the Covid pandemic, and it plans to add new services and extend or increase the frequency of some existing routes.

It has set out a list of proposed changes, including the return of some old routes, and is asking members of the public to have their say.

First Bus plans to introduce a number of new services across Sheffield | National World

Some existing services would be lost under the proposals, but First says these will be replaced by the new services.

The proposed changes include reintroducing the 47/48 bus services, replacing the 1a/11 in Gleadless Valley, and the 75/76 in Shiregreen, with buses running every 10 minutes.

A new 54 service would connect Handsworth, Waverley and Treeton to Sheffield city centre, with buses running every 30 minutes.

And a new 55/55a service would link Handsworth with Sheffield city centre and the University of Sheffield.

First said: “We are starting to see a positive return of people using our bus services across South Yorkshire for the first time since the pandemic, and we are looking to introduce some improvements to some services, journeys, and frequencies, but before we do that, we want to hear your views on the proposals.”

Below are the changes First is proposing to make to its bus services across Sheffield in full.

8/8a - Ecclesfield - Birley

Changes will create one bus per hour going to Birley Tram stop. The route will be split at Thornbridge Drive and operate hourly to Dyke Vale Road and hourly to existing terminus at Birley Tram stop.

1a/11 Herdings - City Centre - Chapeltown

Customers using these services, please not that they will be replaced by the reintroduction of services 47/48 in Gleadless Valley and changes to service 75 in the North of Sheffield.

18/18a City Centre - Hillsborough

Frequency increased to every 30 minutes between City and Hollythorpe Rise. Daytime journey will revert to pre covid route between Meadowhall and Firth Park - no longer serving Margate Drive.

41 - Dyke Vale Road - Sheffield Circular

This service is proposed to be withdrawn and replaced by new services 8a.

47/48 - reintroduced service - replacing 1a/11 Shiregreen - City - Herdings Circular

These popular services will be reintroduced replacing the 1a/11 in Gleadless Valley, and services 75/76 in Shiregreen. These will reconnect the whole of Gleadless Valley with buses running a circular route from Newfield Green. Buses will run up to every 10 minutes.

51 - Lodge Moor - Charnock - via City Centre

Revised timetable including an earlier departure from Charnock. No change to the route.

52a - Woodhouse - Loxley - via City Centre

Additional journeys for Loxley including a Sunday service.

54 - new service -Rotherham - Brinsworth - Treeton - Waverley - Handsworth - City Centre - University - Walkley

New proposed service providing a quick service for Handsworth, Waverley and Treeton to Sheffield every 30 minutes which also passes by Sheffield University.

55/55a - New service - Crystal Peaks - Woodhouse/Aston - Handsworth - City Centre - University - Walkley

Proposed new service providing a quicker service for Handsworth to Sheffield, also passing by Sheffield University. Crystal Peaks to Aston service will be restored serving Mason Avenue.

56 Nether Edge - City - Wybourn

This service is proposed to be extended from Wybourn via Manor Park Crescent to Manor Park Centre, providing local links from Wybourn to the shops at Manor Park Centre,

73 - Rotherham - Sheffield City Centre - via Treeton

Daytime service is proposed to be withdrawn, but service 54 will operate every 30 minutes as a replacement for Waverley, Treeton, Brinsworth and Canklow.

75/76 - New route for North Sheffield

75 - will serve Northen General Hospital and extended from Shiregreen to Chapeltown twice an hour, replacing service 1a. Two an hour will run from Shiregreen via Parson Cross (Asda) to Foxhill.

76 - will serve Northern General Hospital and from Firth Park, will run to Meadowhall replacing service 95. Shiregreen will also be served by old route number 47 and 48.

81/82 - New route in Ecclesall

Frequency increase to every 15 minutes. Service 82 will be rerouted restoring a service to Greystones and High Storrs School (half hourly)

95/95a - Walkley - City Centre - Meadowhall

Proposed to withdraw this service and replace by new services 54/55/55a and changes to 75/76.

City - Walkley stays every 15 mins with service 54/55

City - Meadowhall stays every 15 minutes with service 76.

207/208 -Sheffield City Centre - Rotherham via Brinsworth/Whiston

All journeys will run as service 207 with daytime journeys to extend to Rotherham serving Rotherham Hospital. Howarth Road in Brinsworth will be served partly replacing service 73.