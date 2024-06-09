Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stagecoach has apologised following the incident on the number 83 bus in Ecclesfield, after the video was viewed 2.5 million times

A bus company has apologised to a passenger left stranded in Sheffield when the driver walked off, leaving her alone on board mid-route.

Stagecoach has apologised to a passenger who was left stranded on the number 83 bus in Sheffield mid-route after the driver walked off when the replacement driver failed to turn up on time. File photo

Stagecoach issued an apology after a video of the incident on the number 83 bus in Ecclesfield went viral on TikTok, where it has been viewed 2.5 million times.

In the video, TikTokker giorgiahampshir can be seen on the otherwise empty bus, which had not completed its route.

She explains how the driver walked off as their shift had finished and the driver who was due to take over had not yet turned up.

She is heard saying: “This is how bad the buses are in Sheffield, or in general. The previous bus driver has just told me that the bus driver who is taking over hasn’t turned up so I’m currently waiting on the bus by myself without a driver for somebody to turn up for their shift...

Stagecoach says ‘this shouldn’t happen’

“There’s no one coming to save me. What do I do, just drive it home? How long do I sit on this empty bus and wait for somebody to come and rescue me?”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Unfortunately an incident occurred in Sheffield, when a customer was left waiting on a bus for a short period of time.

“This happened when the driver who was taking the bus over was unfortunately delayed by 10 minutes whilst the previous bus driver left the bus safely isolated to use toilet facilities on their break.