Patient who wishes to be buried in Sheffield United shirt gifted kit signed by nine players in hospital visit
“This visit was all about bringing some Christmas joy. It was great to have the team spending so much time on the unit giving a much-needed boost to patients and staff.”
Sheffield United players made a welcome visit to Northern General’s palliative care unit, bringing festive cheer and gifts to staff, families and patients, including one Blades superfan.
Oli McBurnie, Benie Traore, Auston Trusty, Wes Foderingham, Ben Osborn, Matt Duke, Molly Graham and Tamara Wilcock were joined by Blades legend Tony Currie for the event, organised by Sheffield Hospitals Charity.
One patient, who is just 28 years old, has a wish to be buried in a Sheffield United shirt, and so the visiting players got together to sign and present a shirt to her.
Beth Crackles, Chief Executive Officer of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, added: "The winter months are a really tough time for the NHS.
The players met with patients, families and staff and gave out gifts and signed autographs, as well as spending time making handprints for a piece of artwork for the ward.
Dave McCarthy, Head of Operations for Sheffield United FC said: "It was great to be able to send players from both our men’s and women’s squads out to visit the local hospital and hospice.
"They are all nominated charities of the Blades.
"The players enjoyed meeting patients, their families, staff, and volunteers, having photos taken with them, spending time talking football and finding out about the work each organisation undertakes."