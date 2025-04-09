Rotherham: Man arrested for manslaughter after death in industrial incident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to reports of an industrial incident on Fullerton Road, in Rotherham, at 5.20pm on 28 March.
No further details have been revealed, other than a 27-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and bailed pending further enquiries.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
A referral to the Health and Safety Executive has been made, the force added.
A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and investigating with the South Yorkshire Police.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.