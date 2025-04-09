Rotherham: Man arrested for manslaughter after death in industrial incident

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:35 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after an industrial incident in Rotherham.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to reports of an industrial incident on Fullerton Road, in Rotherham, at 5.20pm on 28 March.

No further details have been revealed, other than a 27-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and bailed pending further enquiries.

A referral to the Health and Safety Executive has been made, the force added.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and investigating with the South Yorkshire Police.”

