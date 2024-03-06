Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car crash victim had to be freed from their car by firefighters after a dramatic crash in Sheffield.

Three firecrews were sent to the scene after the crash late on Tuesday night, which emergency services said involved two vehicles at the site in Queens Road, Highfield.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Three fire crews from Central and Parkway stations attended a two car road traffic collision on Queens Road, Highfield, Sheffield at 10.05pm.

"Firefighters assisted one person out of a car. The crews left the scene at 10:30pm."

South Yorkshire Police were also called to the scene last night.

It is understood officers closed the road while emergency services worked there.

A spokesman for the police said it was believed that no one was seriously injured in the crash, which was described as 'damage only'.