£2 million cycle route through Sheffield city centre starts to take shape
Works are continuing to build a £2 million cycle route in Sheffield city centre.
Sheffield Council contractor Amey is currently carrying out works on Pinfold Street and Trippet Lane and a one-way system is now in operation.
A section of this route has already been completed as part of the University of Sheffield Masterplan and the new project will provide two new cycle crossings at the junctions of West Street/Holly Street and Mappin Street.
In addition further works include the construction of cycle interventions in Wellington Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Broom Green and Hanover Way.
POLITICS: 'He is messing with real people's lives' - Frustrated Sheffield Hallam constituent speaks out as Jared O'Mara 'postpones' resignation
Councillor Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport and development at the council, said: “Ensuring a strong cycling network is a crucial part of our transport strategy.
“I want to see this council doing everything we can to encourage greener transport and make the city’s air cleaner. Improving connectivity and our cycle routes is an important part of this.
“The new measures will improve junctions and crossing points and provide segregated cycle tracks.
“It is ambitious, and we have secured this money through being ambitious – showing our commitment to cycling in and around the city centre.”
POLITICS: How much Jared O’Mara could be given in pay-off if he stands for re-election as Sheffield Hallam MP
The works will be carried out in two phases and is expected to be completed by March 2020.
They will see improvements to the roads and pavements – a combination of implementing one-way traffic flow, reducing carriageway widths, providing enhanced cycle facilities, increasing pavement widths and replacing surface material.