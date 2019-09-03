These are the 14 worst areas in Sheffield for antisocial behaviour
The latest crime figures for Sheffield have been made available by South Yorkshire Police - and these are the areas which have had the most reports of antisocial behaviour.
By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 11:53
Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for July 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show.