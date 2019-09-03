These are the streets in Sheffield with the most antisocial behaviour reported according to latest police figures.

These are the 14 worst areas in Sheffield for antisocial behaviour

The latest crime figures for Sheffield have been made available by South Yorkshire Police - and these are the areas which have had the most reports of antisocial behaviour.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 11:53

Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for July 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show.

1. Carver Street

6 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported on or near to this street in July 2019.

2. Fargate

6 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported on or near to this street in July 2019.

3. High Street

6 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported on or near to this street in July 2019.

4. Westfield Terrace

5 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported on or near to this street in July 2019.

