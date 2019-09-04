'He is messing with real people's lives' - Frustrated Sheffield Hallam constituent speaks out as Jared O'Mara 'postpones' resignation

Those are the words of devoted mum Claire Smyth, a furious constituent of Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara, after he ‘postponed’ his resignation.

Ms Smyth, of Lodge Moor, said she had arranged to meet the MP three times to discuss concerns about her son’s schooling only for him to cancel all of them.

Jared O'Mara. Picture: Dean Atkins

She added she had been seeking advice to help complete an education, health and care plan form for her 10-year-old son Tristan, who is autistic.

Ms Smyth said: “I am livid, I am absolutely livid. I need an MP because, as it stands, these applications drag our for a long time unless you have got someone who can push it through.

“He is messing with the real people’s lives and what hurts the most is that he said he would be pushing for disability rights and he has pretty much stuck his middle finger up at me and my son.”

The Treasury confirmed yesterday that he had received a letter requesting that his resignation as Sheffield Hallam MP be ‘postponed’.

Ms Smyth said she believed he had taken that decision due to a possible snap general election being called, which The Star understands would lead to Mr O’Mara being given a pay-off of more than £22,500 if he stood for election.

She added: “He is holding on for the severance pay and it’s absolutely disgusting.”

Ms Smyth said she was hoping to get Tristan out of main stream school as he was ‘really struggling’.

She said: “He needs something in between mainstream school and a special school and there are hundreds of children in Sheffield that are not getting the education they are entitled to.”

Despite Mr O’Mara postponing his resignation, he did not vote in last night’s ballot which saw the The House of Commons vote 328 to 301 to take control of the agenda, allowing them to bring a bill requesting a Brexit delay today.