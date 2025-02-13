Police were at the scene of a collision today near what a businessman recently called Sheffield’s “crash-a-month junction.”

Earlier this week, Ken Torres told The Star how he and his workers are witnesses to “a crash every month” from his offices at the junction of Brightside Lane and Fell Street.

Police are at the scene of a no-injury collision at the junction of Brightside Lane and Brightside Way, opposite what a Sheffield businessman recently called a "crash a month" hotspot. | Ken Torress

And today is no exception.

Police were today at the scene of a collision at the junction of Brightside Lane and Brightside Way, opposite Fell Street.

Pictures from the scene showed officers standing by a grey transit van and a damaged blue car.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed no one was injured in the collision.

Mr Torres spoke to The Star following a collision on January 28, when CCTV appeared to show a lorry travelling north east on Brightside Lane attempted to turn right and cross three lanes to enter Fell Street, and was in a collision with an oncoming car. One person was taken to hospital.

Businessman Ken Torres says his windows look out over a "crash every month" junction on Brightside Lane, in Sheffield, and is calling for the council to act "before someone is killed." | Dean Atkins

The owner of Torres Pumps and Engineering Ltd said he could “no longer keep quiet” about the number of bangs, shunts and collisions he and his staff see from their office windows each year.

Sheffield City Council claims there have only been two accidents that resulted in injury in the last five years. The Star has asked how many crashes have occurred, with or without injury.

Mr Torres is calling for the council to “take action before it is too late.”

“All of my workers are used to going to the window whenever they hear a bang,” said the businessman.

“It is terrible and it’s gone on for too long. How much does it cost to put up a sign or make a better filter lane? How much is a life worth?”

Sheffield City Council’s Chair of the Transports Policy Committee, Councillor Ben Miskell, previously said it must focus its efforts on accident blackspots “with the highest injury collision rates in the city.”

He said: “However, due to limitations on our resources, we have to assess and prioritise locations according to certain criteria with those with the highest rates prioritised. Although we want to make all of the city’s roads as safe as possible, we have to focus on the locations with a history of previous collisions first before we can move onto those with few or none.

“I can completely understand the desire for road safety measures to be implemented at Brightside Lane and our officers will continue to monitor the situation, however there are areas in the city with higher collision records and we must focus on those locations first.”