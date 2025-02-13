BattleKart combines the exhilaration of traditional go-kart racing with interactive gaming, and fans have described it as the closest thing to Mario Kart in real life.

Drivers will be able to enjoy an ‘immersive, video game-like experience’ at the new venue, which will be the fourth BattleKart site in the UK and just the second in the north, after Gateshead.

At BattleKart Sheffield, which is close to the city centre and only a short drive from Meadowhall shopping centre, players can take control of powerful electric karts on a digitally projected track.

They will be able to collect bonuses and unleash virtual weapons like missiles and oil slicks, as they compete against friends, family or colleagues.

There will be a bar area, a briefing room and a dedicated conference and party space, which the operators say make it a perfect choice for events inculding birthday parties and stag and hen dos.

Spectators will be able to watch all the action from the first-floor bar.

As well as the signature BattleRace mode, where drivers compete in high-speed karting duels, there will be other modes including BattleFoot, BattleVirus, and BattleSnake.

A spokesperson for BattleKart Sheffield said: “Sheffield’s BattleKart promises to be a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers and gaming enthusiasts alike.

“Whether you’re looking for a unique night out, a team-building experience, or an unforgettable birthday celebration, BattleKart guarantees non-stop fun and excitement.”

BattleKart is open to participants from 1.45m in height, and no safety gear such as helmets or racing suits is required.

BattleKart Gateshead has an average rating of 4.9/5 from more than 80 Google reviews, with one customer calling it ‘insane, incredible, impressive’. They added: “Took my son for a game and had an immense time! It looks great and it's so much better than that!”

BattleKart was founded by Sébastien Millecam in Belgium in 2015 and has grown rapidly, with 40 sites worldwide and another 40 in development.

