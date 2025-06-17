Police officers risk lives while responding to M18 emergency due to drivers ignoring closure warnings
South Yorkshire Police have revealed that they caught 20 drivers driving along the hard shoulder after they were forced to close lanes on the M18 in response to a serious incident yesterday (June 16).
The force have said that these impatient drivers’ response to the situation - which took place near Rotherham - put officers and National Highways England staff’s life at risk.
Three people were dealt with at the roadside and given traffic offence reports or reported on summons to court, with police confirming that others were caught on camera and will receive prosecution in the post.
They are now reiterating that drivers must remain clear of the hard should and follow road closures marked by red X signs.
Drivers who fail to do so can expect up to three points on their driving licence and a £100 fine.
Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said yesterday: “Officers should be able to carry out their duties without fear of being injured.
“This morning, officers were hearing shouts over the radio from colleagues that cars were ‘coming at speed towards you’. This is not acceptable and could have led to a fatality or someone being seriously injured.
“We work as quickly as we can to re-open roads, but the safety of those involved in the collision and obtaining the evidence we need for a thorough investigation are our priorities.
“Selfish and impatient drivers will not be tolerated. People may think we are not taking immediate action at the time, but we do and will.
“Road safety and reducing the number of those who are killed or seriously hurt on our roads is everyone’s responsibility. Do your part.”