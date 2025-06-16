All lanes are closed on a busy motorway after a road traffic collision.

Traffic is at a standstill on the M18 after a road traffic collision has seen emergency services close all three lanes.

The incident took place near Junction 1, which leads into the Wickersley and Hellaby areas of Rotherham.

All lanes on a northbound stretch of the M18 have been closed as emergency services respond to an incident. | Google

AA first reported the issue on the northbound route at 10.34am, however only one lane was closed until 12pm when it was reported that all had been closed.

It is expected that travellers could face delays of 77 minutes.

On the company’s traffic monitoring website, they wrote: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on M18 Northbound from M1 J32 (M18 interchange) to J1 A631 Bawtry Road (Bramley).”

It is unclear how long the closure is expected to stay in place, with commuters advised to find alternative routes.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

More to follow.