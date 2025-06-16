M18: Traffic clearing as police confirm collision between car and HGV caused chaos for motorists in Rotherham
All three lanes on a stretch of the M18 northbound were closed earlier today (June 16) following reports of a collision.
Police were called to the scene near Junction 1 - which leads to the Wickersley and Hellaby areas of Rotherham - at around 11.20am.
It is reported that a red Honda Civic and HGV were involved in a collision - thankfully no injuries have been reported.
Traffic was brought to a standstill as emergency services responded to the incident, however all lanes reopened by 2pm.
The latest traffic updates from the AA suggest that congestion has now cleared.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.19 am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M18 northbound at junction 1.
“It is reported that a red Honda Civic and an HGV were involved in a collision. There were no reported injuries.
“A road closure was in place for a period of time while vehicles were removed and it was reopened again shortly before 1.45pm.”