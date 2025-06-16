Police have issued a statement after the M18 was brought to a standstill earlier today.

All three lanes on a stretch of the M18 northbound were closed earlier today (June 16) following reports of a collision.

Police were called to the scene near Junction 1 - which leads to the Wickersley and Hellaby areas of Rotherham - at around 11.20am.

It is reported that a red Honda Civic and HGV were involved in a collision - thankfully no injuries have been reported.

Traffic on the M18 is clearing after police confirm they were called to reports of a collision between a car and a HGV. | Google

Traffic was brought to a standstill as emergency services responded to the incident, however all lanes reopened by 2pm.

The latest traffic updates from the AA suggest that congestion has now cleared.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.19 am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M18 northbound at junction 1.

“It is reported that a red Honda Civic and an HGV were involved in a collision. There were no reported injuries.

“A road closure was in place for a period of time while vehicles were removed and it was reopened again shortly before 1.45pm.”