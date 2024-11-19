Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Runners are gearing up for one of Sheffield’s biggest and most popular races, with a number of road closures planned on the day.

The Percy Pud 10K, which winds its way through Sheffield’s picturesque Loxley Valley, will take place on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 9.30am.

Around 3,000 competitors will line up for the race, spurred on by the unusual prize of a Christmas pudding waiting at the finish line for all those who take part.

The event has been taking place since 1993. It is known for both the fun atmosphere, with many runners donning fancy dress, and the calibre of competitors it attracts, with some of the UK’s top athletes including Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan having taken part alongside the general public.

The road closures for this year’s race have now been announced by organisers.

They said that advance road closure warning signs would be in place for two weeks ahead of the race.

They have warned drivers to expect heavy congestion from 8am before the race and from 11am after the race on all roads leading to Loxley Valley, including Holme Lane and Rivelin Valley Road.

Below are all the road closures which will be in place for the Percy Pud 10K 2024 on Sunday, December 1.

Loxley Road (B607) will be closed from its junction with Rodney Hill to the Damflask Reservoir wall junction with New Road.

New Road will be closed along its full length alongside the reservoir to the Plough pub/Mill Lee Lane junction at Lower Bradfield.

Between 9am and 11am, all these adjoining roads will be closed at their junction with Loxley Road:

Long Lane, from Worrall

Rowell Lane, from Stannington

West Lane

Back Lane

Hanson Road

All these adjoining roads will be closed at their junction with New Road ( B6076 ) between 9am and 11am:

Briars House Lane, from Dungworth

Oaks Lane, from Ughill

Mill Lee Lane at Lower Bradfield.