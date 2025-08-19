This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A pensioner on a mobility scooter has been seriously injured in a crash which brought traffic chaos to roads near Meadowhall on Tuesday, say police.

Traffic jams were reported near Meadowhall after the crash near the popular Sheffield shopping centre, yesterday afternoon.

An ambulance was called to a crash on Vulcan Road, near Meadowhall Photo: Google | Google

Now South Yorkshire Police have revealed that an elderly woman on a mobility scooter was seriously injured in the collision, which also involved a car.

The force told The Star: “We were called at 3.30pm yesterday (August 19) to Vulcan Road in Sheffield following a report of a collision involving a car and a mobility scooter.

“A woman in her 80s, who was riding the mobility scooter, was taken to hospital with a serious injury that is not believed to be life-threatening.

“The road was partially shut while officers carried out further enquiries but has since been reopened.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service provided details of their emergency response to the incident last night.

A spokesman told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 3.26pm on Tuesday (August 19) to report a collision on Vulcan Road near Meadowhall.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

The AA was yesterday reporting the closure of Vulcan Road after the incident, with traffic queuing as a result.

The motoring organisation described the road as closed and queueing traffic due to the crash.

It described the road as closed in both directions from Meadowhall Way (Meadowhall Central) to the A6178 Sheffield Road.

It added at the time: “Congestion to the A6178 and A631 Northbound. “