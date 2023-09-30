Sheffield traffic and travel: One lane closed on M1 following crash as delays continue to build
Traffic is building on the M1 northbound tonight, following a two-vehicle crash near Sheffield.
One lane is currently closed on the M1 northbound, following a two-vehicle crash near Sheffield.
Traffic is moving slowly following the crash, which took place earlier this afternoon (Saturday, September 30, 2023).
The collision is believed to have involved two vehicles on the M1 Northbound from J32 M18 to J33 A630 (Catcliffe / Sheffield / Rotherham).
South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information.