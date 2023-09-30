News you can trust since 1887
By Sarah Marshall
Published 30th Sep 2023, 18:02 BST
One lane is currently closed on the M1 northbound, following a two-vehicle crash near Sheffield

Traffic is moving slowly following the crash, which took place earlier this afternoon (Saturday, September 30, 2023).

The collision is believed to have involved two vehicles on the M1 Northbound from J32 M18 to J33 A630 (Catcliffe / Sheffield / Rotherham).

South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information.

