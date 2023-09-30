This gorgrous detached dormer bungalow located in Swallownest, just outside Sheffield, has gone on the market for £315,000.

This high-end dormer bungalow, which is located just outside Sheffield, is on sale for £315,000.

Found on Worksop Road, Swallownest, Rotherham is packed with a host of features including: air source heat pump; integrated kitchen appliances; EV charging point; ramped access and landscaped garden in a great location.

The property is being sold by Ewe Move Sales and Lettings, and the firm has confirmed the property is available now, with no upward chain.

The listing states: "This spacious detached dormer bungalow is designed and built to the highest standards and has many features essential for contemporary comfort, with an eye on the future.

"Briefly, the property has a large living kitchen diner fully equipped with good quality integrated appliances, contemporary quartz worktops, Belfast sink and bi-fold doors, ground floor bathroom, 2/3 double bedrooms (one on the ground floor) and two on the first floor (one shown as an office but is the same size and readily serves as the third double bedroom), and first floor shower room.

"Doors and corridors are wide enough for wheelchair access, and for security and peace of mind the property is equipped with a wireless intruder alarm system.

"Externally, the property occupies a neat landscaped plot with concrete block-paved driveway providing off-street parking for two or three cars, front lawn, electric vehicle charging point, block paved ramp to the side entrance, large flagstone patio at rear of the property, with steps to a second tier patio and third tier lawn."

1 . Dormer bungalow This gorgeous dormer bungalow is available to buy now. Picture courtesy of Ewemove Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

2 . Living room The large living kitchen diner benefits from excellent light. Picture courtesy of Ewemove Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

3 . The front exterior of the property.jpg The block-paved driveway providing off-street parking for two or three cars. Picture courtesy of Ewemove Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

4 . One of the property's bedrooms The property has 2/3 double bedrooms. Picture courtesy of Ewemove Sales and Lettings Photo Sales