Rivelin Valley Road: Cyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Sheffield road which remains closed

Rivelin Valley Road is closed this morning following a crash last night, which has left a cyclist in a life-threatening condition.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on a major Sheffield road, which has left a cyclist in a life-threatening condition.

The collision occurred at around 6pm last night (Friday, September 29, 2023), at Rivelin Valley Road, between Hollins Lane and Hagg Hill in the Stannington area of Sheffield, and involved a car and a 55-year-old pedal cyclist.

Launching an appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning (Saturday, September 30, 2023): "A white coloured Mazda 3 was travelling towards Sheffield when it collided with a 55-year-old cyclist travelling in the opposite direction.

"The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.

"The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man is assisting officers with their enquiries.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the Mazda prior to the collision, between the junction of Manchester Road and Malin Bridge."

Rivelin Valley Road remains closed this morning, almost 18 hours on from the collision.

Anyone who believes they can help is asked to please get in touch with police online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 788 of September 29, 2023.

