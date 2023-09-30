Rivelin Valley Road is closed this morning following a crash last night, which has left a cyclist in a life-threatening condition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on a major Sheffield road, which has left a cyclist in a life-threatening condition.

The collision occurred at around 6pm last night (Friday, September 29, 2023), at Rivelin Valley Road, between Hollins Lane and Hagg Hill in the Stannington area of Sheffield, and involved a car and a 55-year-old pedal cyclist.

The collision occurred at around 6pm last night (Friday, September 29), at Rivelin Valley Road, between Hollins Lane and Hagg Hill in the Stannington area of Sheffield, and involved a car and a 55-year-old pedal cyclist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching an appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning (Saturday, September 30, 2023): "A white coloured Mazda 3 was travelling towards Sheffield when it collided with a 55-year-old cyclist travelling in the opposite direction.

Read More City Taxis - Timeline as name disappears after four decades and millions of cab journeys across Sheffield

"The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.

"The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man is assisting officers with their enquiries.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the Mazda prior to the collision, between the junction of Manchester Road and Malin Bridge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rivelin Valley Road remains closed this morning, almost 18 hours on from the collision.