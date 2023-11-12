News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Stannington: Motorist in 'critical' condition after three hurt in Sheffield car crash

Police are appealing for information about the incident on Saturday evening

By David Walsh
Published 12th Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three people were hurt - one critically - when a car crashed in a Sheffield suburb on Saturday evening.

Police, fire and ambulance attended at 11.13pm after reports of a collision on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington. They found three occupants in one car had been injured. 

Police, fire and ambulance attended at 11.13pm after reports of a collision on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington. File photo of a police carPolice, fire and ambulance attended at 11.13pm after reports of a collision on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington. File photo of a police car
Police, fire and ambulance attended at 11.13pm after reports of a collision on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington. File photo of a police car
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said one person remained in hospital in a critical condition.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist officers’ enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1083 or November 11.

Related topics:PeopleSheffieldPoliceFireHospital