Stannington: Motorist in 'critical' condition after three hurt in Sheffield car crash
Police are appealing for information about the incident on Saturday evening
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three people were hurt - one critically - when a car crashed in a Sheffield suburb on Saturday evening.
Police, fire and ambulance attended at 11.13pm after reports of a collision on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington. They found three occupants in one car had been injured.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said one person remained in hospital in a critical condition.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist officers’ enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1083 or November 11.