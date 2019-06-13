Driver hunted over Sheffield crash which left woman and child in hospital
A motorist is on the run after a collision in Sheffield which left a woman and child in hospital.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 10:55
The casualties were in a car which was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Darnall Road, Darnall, at around 11.15pm yesterday.
During the crash, at the junction with Industry Road, one of the cars involved struck a pelican crossing post.
South Yorkshire Police said the occupants of one of the vehicles abandoned the car and left the scene.
A woman and young child from the other vehicle were taken to hospital.
Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.