A Mini Cooper driver fled the scene after a crash closed a busy Sheffield road, with police now investigating what happened.

South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the crash which happened on Mosborough Moor is still ongoing, after the incident which involved two Mini Coopers earlier this month.

An ambulance also attended the incident.

Mosborough Moor's junction with High Street. Picture: Google

Police said in a statement: “We were called on Tuesday, April 2 at 9.41pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Mosborough Moor in Mosborough.

“It is reported that two blue Mini Coopers were involved in a collision and one of the drivers did not remain at the scene. Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and there were no life-threatening or life-altering injuries reported.”

They said nearby High Street was closed for a period of time to allow officers to conduct their enquiries and for the scene to be cleared.

They added: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1006 of April 2, 2024, when you can in touch.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed at the time that they sent an ambulance to the scene after the crash.

They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 9.37pm on Tuesday evening to report a collision on Mosborough Moor near to the British Oak pub.