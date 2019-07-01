Man remains in police custody over death crash in Rotherham
A man remains in police custody after a death crash in Rotherham.
The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs following a collision on Meadow Bank Road, Kimberworth, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 24-year-old man died when the silver Ford Mondeo he was travelling in struck wooden posts running alongside Meadow Bank Road, Kimberworth.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.
Officers investigating the collision, close to the Jet service station near Pembroke Street, said it is ‘unclear who was driving the car’.
They want to hear from the drivers of a black Seat Leon and a dark coloured, possibly black, Seat Altea, which were both in the Jet service station at the time.
The Altea is said to have left the forecourt, heading towards the scene of the collision.
Witnesses or a anyone with dashcam footage of the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 100 of June 30.