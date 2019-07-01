Fury as arsonists torch Sheffield scout hut

There were two attacks on different parts of the Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre, on White Lane, in Chapeltown, which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The remains of the scout hut.

The first attack took place at Jubilee Lodge, where firefighters were called to a huge blaze which reduced the building to ashes on Monday, June 17, at around 3.30pm.

It is estimated that the hut will cost around £30,000 to replace and although the damage is covered by insurance, it could be a year before it is built.

The following evening, on Tuesday, June 18, a window was smashed at The Royston, which is the centre’s newest building and can sleep 34 people.

A burnt piece of cloth was found, following what police believe was an attempted arson attack.

Star readers have taken to Facebook to express their anger over the attacks.

Kerrie Hector said: “It is absolutely disgusting that this has happened to a place which has brought happy memories to so many kids over the years.

“My kids have all been/are still part of the scouting movement, as were my brother and I when we were younger.

“I hope the culprits are caught and that any damage can be rectified very soon so that they can continue to provide a great service to all the scouting groups.”

Angela Phelps added: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour. That centre provides wonderful experiences for children, my children have spent many happy hours there.

“I just can't understand why someone would do this. I hope that they find whoever did this.”

Alan Bark posted: “Just about sums this area up at the moment, I hope someone helps them rebuild their scout hut.”

Tina Sampson said: “So sad that people want to destroy something that is good for children and young people.”