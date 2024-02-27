J37, J38: Man taken to hospital in air ambulance after driver suffers medical episode on M1
A man has been rushed to hospital following a crash on the M1 southbound, which occurred after a driver 'experienced a medical episode'.
The collision took place on the M1 southbound between Junction 38, Haigh - a hamlet which straddles the counties of West and South Yorkshire - and Junction 37, Barnsley this morning (Tuesday, February 27, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "We were called today (Tuesday 27 February) around 10.30am, to reports of a road traffic collision on the M1 southbound, between junction 38 and 37.
"It is reported that the driver of a silver Skoda experienced a medical episode and collided with the central reservation.
"Lane three of the M1 southbound is currently closed while officers continue their work. Lane one and two remain open as usual.
"A man in his 30's has been taken to hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing."
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call at 10.37am on Tuesday morning to report a collision on the M1 southbound between junctions 38 and 37.
"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and an air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed by road to Barnsley Hospital."
Motorists were faced with three miles of congestion, following the crash.